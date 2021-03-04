Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given a C$3.50 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) has been given a C$3.50 price objective by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 38.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEY. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.68.

TSE PEY traded down C$0.23 on Thursday, hitting C$5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,592. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$0.91 and a 52-week high of C$6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.32. The firm has a market cap of C$943.41 million and a P/E ratio of -9.40.

In related news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,148,034.16. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at C$489,078.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

