Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

PEY has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.68.

TSE:PEY traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.72. 1,178,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,592. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$943.41 million and a PE ratio of -9.40.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$489,078. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas purchased 15,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,465.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,148,034.16.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

