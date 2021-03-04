Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 471,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.6% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,573,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

