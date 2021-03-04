PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCG. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NYSE PCG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 574,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,920,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PG&E has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $15.58.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

