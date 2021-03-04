PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the January 28th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 21.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.82. 112,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,689. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

