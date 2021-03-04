Phala Network (PHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.99 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $94.99 million and approximately $28.40 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.85 or 0.00763810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00032027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00044103 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,623,146 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

