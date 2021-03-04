Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Reaches $0.0451 on Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $35,046.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.60 or 0.00468336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00070383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00077921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00083718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.43 or 0.00467964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00051507 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 39,464,980 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

