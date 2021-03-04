Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($5.09) Per Share

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pharvaris in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will earn ($5.09) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHVS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PHVS opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $42.86.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.