PhenixFIN (NYSE:MCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.52

Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:MCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.52 and traded as high as $31.98. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 4,119 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhenixFIN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $87.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.80.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:MCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The investment management company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14). PhenixFIN had a negative net margin of 391.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PhenixFIN stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:MCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.09% of PhenixFIN as of its most recent SEC filing.

PhenixFIN Company Profile (NYSE:MCC)

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

