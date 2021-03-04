Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,374 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $37,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.89.

NYSE:PSX opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.