Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

