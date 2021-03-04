Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 864,200 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHIO. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.31.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

