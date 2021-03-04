Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 864,200 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHIO. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
About Phio Pharmaceuticals
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.
