Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple stock opened at $122.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

