Phoneum Price Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $199,428.63 and $2,949.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00058583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.93 or 0.00795136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00027068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00033271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00062658 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,932,712 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

Phoneum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.