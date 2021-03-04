Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $8.32 million and $23,634.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,426,271 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

