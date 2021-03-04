Phosphate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Phosphate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOS) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the January 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PHOS remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 39,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Phosphate has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Phosphate Company Profile

Phosphate Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Mississippi Phosphates Corporation, engages in the production and sale of phosphate fertilizer in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The company also exports its products. Phosphate Holdings, Inc is based in Madison, Mississippi.

