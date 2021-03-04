Phosphate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Phosphate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOS) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the January 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PHOS remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 39,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Phosphate has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
Phosphate Company Profile
Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.