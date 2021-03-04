PieDAO DOUGH v2 Market Capitalization Achieves $8.59 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and $344,364.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.05 or 0.00477217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00072484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00078557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00083817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.93 or 0.00491419 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00051873 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 75,270,199 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

