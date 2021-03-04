Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Down 19%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) dropped 19% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.00 and last traded at $60.21. Approximately 2,116,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,293,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.31.

PLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $66.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $839.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $664,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

