Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) fell 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.50. 848,561 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 433,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $139.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

