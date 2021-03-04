Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) fell 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.50. 848,561 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 433,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $139.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.40.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIRS)
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
