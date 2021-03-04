Pillar Market Capitalization Reaches $5.70 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and $151,935.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pillar has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.82 or 0.00770366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00032266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00060650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00044500 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

Pillar Token Trading

