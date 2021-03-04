PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Up 72.1% in February

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the January 28th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:PDI traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $28.46. 534,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,226. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.