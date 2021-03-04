PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the January 28th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 24.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 6,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,772. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

