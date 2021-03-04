Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.62

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and traded as high as $25.40. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 470,842 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $230.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

