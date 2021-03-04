Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $43,930.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $43,930.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.94 or 0.00423093 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006121 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00038311 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,886.57 or 0.04012143 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,854,116 coins and its circulating supply is 425,593,680 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars.

