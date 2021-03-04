Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.63.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $575,626.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 265,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,851,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,003. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 193,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,333,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 168,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

