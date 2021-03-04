Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) Rating Lowered to Tender at TD Securities

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$11.30 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$12.50. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PL. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.30 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.41.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 136,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$3.63 and a one year high of C$11.20. The stock has a market cap of C$366.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.15.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.