Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Rare Infrastructure Ltd

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,825 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Capital makes up about 3.2% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rare Infrastructure Ltd owned approximately 0.76% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $68,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 172.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

Shares of PNW stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.38. 13,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,202. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $100.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

