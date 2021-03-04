Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the January 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HNW traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,564. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 647.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 61,763 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,180,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,455,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

