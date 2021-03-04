Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the January 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE PHT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.21. 99,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,209. Pioneer High Income Trust has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%.
About Pioneer High Income Trust
Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.
