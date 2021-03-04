Piper Sandler Cuts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $240.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $242.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

CRM opened at $206.00 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $188.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.01 and its 200 day moving average is $238.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,016,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,451,938. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 727,892 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $161,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $7,142,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

