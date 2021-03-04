Piper Sandler Increases Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $150.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.08% from the company’s current price.

NTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,575. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $107,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $96,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,069,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,115 shares of company stock worth $15,192,365 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 31.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 78.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Natera by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

