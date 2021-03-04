Piper Sandler Raises Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $135.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.20% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.32.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.70. 19,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,446. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -169.88, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 50,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $4,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,779,947.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,965 shares of company stock valued at $46,949,916 in the last ninety days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

