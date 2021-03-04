Piper Sandler Weighs in on Kontoor Brands, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Kontoor Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the year.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,686,000 after acquiring an additional 72,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,303,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

