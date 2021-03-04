Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $186,682.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $58.05 million and $186,682.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.67 or 0.00248422 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057716 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00091051 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 103% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000099 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

