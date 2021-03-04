PirateCash Achieves Market Cap of $2.25 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0873 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $2.25 million and $14,083.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars.

