Pirl (PIRL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $164.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 53.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Pirl has a total market cap of $184,355.50 and approximately $164.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pirl has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,448.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,561.74 or 0.03158291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.44 or 0.00375021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.76 or 0.01045030 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.40 or 0.00433574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.57 or 0.00375282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.31 or 0.00251382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00022940 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

