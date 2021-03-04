Pirl (PIRL) Price Tops $0.0020

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $169,519.78 and approximately $39.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirl has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

