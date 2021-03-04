Pivot Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $244,296.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.89 or 0.00749585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00026597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00031996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00060591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044036 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a token. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.