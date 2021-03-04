PIVX Trading Down 24.2% This Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. PIVX has a market cap of $72.35 million and $905,676.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIVX has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000125 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.