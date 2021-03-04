PIXEL 24-Hour Volume Reaches $86.97 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. PIXEL has a market cap of $16.99 million and $86.97 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,035.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.82 or 0.01043509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.01 or 0.00378460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00031291 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002566 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

