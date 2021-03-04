Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Update

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,149,200 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the January 28th total of 2,518,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,341,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Planet 13 stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. Planet 13 has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $8.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNHF shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Planet 13 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Planet 13 from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company provides cardholder process navigation services; individual consultations; compassionate care programs; patient education services; express services; and home delivery services.

