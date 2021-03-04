Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Trading Down 6.3%

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.67 and last traded at $80.53. Approximately 1,755,403 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,553,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.99.

PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen cut Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,156.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 8.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after buying an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 37.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

