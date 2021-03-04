Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC) Shares Gap Down to $16.60

Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.60 ($0.22), but opened at GBX 15.40 ($0.20). Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) shares last traded at GBX 16.40 ($0.21), with a volume of 41,250 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market cap of £41.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71.

About Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, potatoes, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

