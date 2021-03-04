Playgroundz Price Tops $0.0430 on Top Exchanges (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $1,767.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.58 or 0.00473204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00072856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00078186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00084026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.37 or 0.00485137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00052901 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

