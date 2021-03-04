Playkey (PKT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $77,204.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 42.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Playkey has a market cap of $381,124.16 and approximately $77,204.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Playkey has traded up 30.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.00 or 0.00791688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00027336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00032771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00045441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playkey Token Trading

