Playkey Price Reaches $0.0216 on Major Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Playkey has traded up 34.4% against the dollar. One Playkey token can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $342,990.61 and approximately $86,024.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.64 or 0.00739655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00031656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00060519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00043654 BTC.

PKT is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

