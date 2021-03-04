Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of PLTK stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,841. Playtika has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

