Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLTK. Bank of America assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

PLTK traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,841. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.28. Playtika has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

