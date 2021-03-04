Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Down 39.8% in February

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the January 28th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PLBC traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $27.62. 873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $143.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $27.27.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as remote deposits.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.