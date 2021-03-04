PlutusDeFi (PLT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.35 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlutusDeFi token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlutusDeFi Profile

PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi

PlutusDeFi Token Trading

